Byju's begins salary payout for March after delay of two months: ‘Arranged an alternative…’
Byju's has already been struggling with allegations of mismanagement by several of its investors and auditors. The salary payout process at Byju's will be completed by April 18.
Edtech firm Byju's on Monday started paying salaries for March after delaying them for two months, giving relief to its employees. It is expected that the salary payout process will be completed by April 18.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message