Byju's confirms acquisition of US-based kids coding platform Tynker

“Coding is an important segment for us and also an important future skill. Tynker is an asynchronous learning product and anyone can just go to their platform and learn. This acquisition will enhance our complementary product offering in the coding segment. And if a student needs teacher support, we already have a synchronous offering (WhiteHat Jr). And the second is that we will bring Epic and Tynker to India. And we will be leveraging our US acquisitions for distribution of our current offerings as well," said Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Byju’s in an interaction with Mint.