Byju's, creditors agree to amend $1.2 billion loan terms

Byju's and its lenders, who own more than 85% of the edtech startup's $1.2 billion term loan, have agreed to work towards amending that loan by Aug. 3, the steering committee of the creditors group said on Monday.

SteerCo issued the following statement regarding the agreed upon timeline:

“We are pleased to make progress with BYJU’S toward a completed loan amendment. This announcement is consistent with our stated goal of working constructively with BYJU’S management to protect the value of the franchise. We look forward to completing the loan amendment over the next two weeks and are committed to doing our part to deliver on our agreed upon timeline."

Separately, Byju's has cut down on its office spaces in Bengaluru, two sources told Reuters on Monday, as it tries to cut costs and shore up liquidity after letting go of thousands of employees this year.