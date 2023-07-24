Byju's, creditors agree to amend $1.2 billion loan terms

Byju's, creditors agree to amend $1.2 billion loan terms1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Byju's and its lenders, who own more than 85% of the edtech startup's $1.2 billion term loan, have agreed to work towards amending that loan by Aug. 3, the steering committee of the creditors group said on Monday.
