Byju's, creditors agree to amend $1.2 billion loan terms

 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:02 PM IST Edited By Tamal Nandi

Byju's and its lenders, who own over 85% of the company's $1.2 billion term loan, have agreed to amend the loan by August 3, 2023, to avoid further enforcement actions

People walk past an advertising hoarding of Byju's, an education technology company and one of India's biggest startup, outside one of its branch in New Delhi (REUTERS)Premium
Byju's and its lenders, who own more than 85% of the edtech startup's $1.2 billion term loan, have agreed to work towards amending that loan by Aug. 3, the steering committee of the creditors group said on Monday.

The steering committee (the “SteerCo") of ad hoc term loan lenders, who collectively own more than 85% of BYJU’S $1.2 billion term loan, today announced that it and BYJU’S have agreed to work collaboratively toward a signed and completed term loan amendment (the “Amendment") prior to August 3, 2023. Successful execution of the Amendment would immediately solve for the loan’s acceleration and end all open litigation while avoiding further enforcement actions.

SteerCo issued the following statement regarding the agreed upon timeline:

“We are pleased to make progress with BYJU’S toward a completed loan amendment. This announcement is consistent with our stated goal of working constructively with BYJU’S management to protect the value of the franchise. We look forward to completing the loan amendment over the next two weeks and are committed to doing our part to deliver on our agreed upon timeline."

Houlihan Lokey serves as financial advisor to the term loan lender group and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, and Shearman & Sterling LLP are serving as legal advisors.

Separately, Byju's has cut down on its office spaces in Bengaluru, two sources told Reuters on Monday, as it tries to cut costs and shore up liquidity after letting go of thousands of employees this year.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 05:02 PM IST
