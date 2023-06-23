comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Byju's Crisis: Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russel Dreisenstock officially step down
Back

Byju's Crisis: Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russel Dreisenstock officially step down

 1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 11:35 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

Earlier, owing to differences with founder Byju Raveendran on key operational issues, G V Ravishankar of Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners), Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus had tendered their resignations.

Byju Raveendran, founder & CEO of Byju's, Pic by Hemant Mishra/mintPremium
Byju Raveendran, founder & CEO of Byju's, Pic by Hemant Mishra/mint

A day after reports of Byju's three board members tendered their resignations arrived, two investors on 23 June confirmed their representatives had resigned from the Indian startup's board.

GV Ravishankar of Peak XV Partners (Sequoia Capital India) and Russel Dreisenstock have officially stepped down from the board of Byju's.

Earlier, owing to differences with founder Byju Raveendran on key operational issues, G V Ravishankar of Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners), Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus had tendered their resignations.

ALSO READ: Byju's Crisis: 3 board members, auditor resign; cite differences with founder Byju Raveendran

“We confirm that GV Ravishankar, MD, Peak XV Partners has resigned from the board of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd. We are committed to supporting the company for bringing on board an independent director to strengthen business processes and internal control mechanisms," Moneycontrol quoted a Peak XV Partners spokesperson as saying.

Apart from this, Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as Byju's auditor with immediate effect, the report added. Byju has now appointed BDO (MSKA & Associates) as statutory auditors.

As per details, Ravishankar, Wu, Dreisenstock, Riju Ravindran, Byju Raveendran, and Divya Gokulnath sit on the board of directors of Byju's, out of which Ravishankar, Wu, and Dreisenstock are non-executive directors. Their resignations are yet to be accepted, added the report.

This is the latest setback for India's most valued startup, which has enrolled Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Also, the firm is in a tiff with its lenders in the US and dealing with mounting financial woes in India.

Looking at the FY21 (2020-21), Byju's reported a huge jump in losses to more than 4,500 crore. Its revenues for the period dropped marginally.

With agency inputs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 23 Jun 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout