Byju's Crisis: Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russel Dreisenstock officially step down1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Earlier, owing to differences with founder Byju Raveendran on key operational issues, G V Ravishankar of Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners), Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus had tendered their resignations.
A day after reports of Byju's three board members tendered their resignations arrived, two investors on 23 June confirmed their representatives had resigned from the Indian startup's board.
