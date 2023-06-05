Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment today1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, plans to make a quarterly interest payment of about $40 million on a loan that has been at the center of the beleaguered firm’s financial troubles, according to people familiar with the matter
Byju's firm is expected to pay the $40 million instalment of its highest unrated loan of $1.2 billion on Monday. The ed-tech startup needs to make the quarterly interest payment on June 5, which is also the deadline for the instalment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×