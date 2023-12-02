Byju's delays November salary of around 1,000 employees, cites 'unexpected technical glitch'
Edtech startup Byju's has delayed the salary of around 1000 employees due to an ‘unexpected technical glitch’. The beleaguered company said it was working to fix the issue and planned to credit the pending sum by Monday.
