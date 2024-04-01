Byju’s delays salaries for third month in a row, blames 'foreign investors'
A group of four investors had moved the NCLT against Byju's $200-million rights issue at a 99% discount to the firm's peak valuation of $22 billion. On 27 February, the NCLT directed Byju's to keep the proceeds from the rights issue in a separate escrow account.
Bengaluru: Byju’s will delay March salaries to its employees, the third straight month when the embattled edtech company has struggled with disbursements, and blamed its 'foreign investors' for the financial woes.
