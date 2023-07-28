Byju's employee bursts into tears, seeks govt's help over 'toxic' work culture and immediate layoff | Watch2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Byju's is facing allegations from an employee about sudden termination. The employee, Akansha Khemka, claimed toxic work culture and sought government support.
Ed-tech startup Buju's, already embroiled in numerous controversies recently, is now facing allegations from one of its employees about a sudden termination.
