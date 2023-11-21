Byju's denies media reports claiming ₹9,000-crore FEMA violation notice from ED
The notice reportedly encompasses Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju's, and Think and Learn. The ED's move comes after an inquiry into potential FEMA violations by the ed-tech unicorn.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly served a show-cause notice to Byju's, alleging Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) breaches totalling ₹9,000 crore, as per a CNBC-TV18 report citing sources.
