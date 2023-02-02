Byju’s fires 1,500 staff; senior execs also hit
The latest job cuts are in addition to the 2,500 employees sacked by Byju’s in October, which comprised 5% of its 50,000-strong workforce at the time.
NEW DELHI : Tiger Global-backed Byju’s has fired about 1,500 employees, including senior executives, in the second layoff exercise by India’s most valuable startup in about four months, said four people familiar with the matter.
