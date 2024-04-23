Byju’s founder secures private debt to meet employee salaries amid financial strains, NLCT dispute, says report
With this, the edtech unicorn has now disbursed partial salaries for both February and March to employees after previous delays.
Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju’s, has reportedly secured a private debt of approximately ₹30 crore to cover the March salaries of employees amidst financial challenges faced by the edtech company, Business Standard reported.
