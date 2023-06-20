Byju's fresh round of layoffs comes amid legal battle with US lenders1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Indian edtech giant Byju's has laid off around 1,000 employees as part of its restructuring process, despite previously vowing no further layoffs beyond 2,500 staff.
Edtech giant Byju's has laid off around 1,000 employees across all departments as a part of its restructuring process. This came at a time when the company has entered into a legal battle with US lenders for USD 1 billion term loan B.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×