Byju's future hangs in balance as Karnataka HC readies to hear investor revolt case on March 13
Byju's, India's edtech giant, faces a pivotal court hearing on March 13 that could upend its leadership. The Karnataka High Court will rule on the validity of an investor meeting seeking to remove founder Byju Raveendran and revamp the board amid allegations of mismanagement
The future of Byju's, India's leading edtech company, hangs in the balance as the Karnataka High Court prepares to hear arguments on March 13 regarding a potentially disruptive investor revolt. The court will determine the validity of any resolutions passed during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held by Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, on February 23.