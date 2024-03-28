Byju's gets breather: NCLT allows EGM slated for March 29 amid $200 mn rights issue despite investor objections
Byju's, the embattled edtech giant, has moved a step closer to addressing its liquidity woes as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) refused to defer an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) called by the company's board. The EGM, scheduled for March 29, aims to increase Byju's authorised share capital, paving the way for a crucial $200 million rights issue, according to a report by Moneycontrol.