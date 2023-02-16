Byju’s in funding talks with TPG, sovereign funds as debt weighs

Negotiations are ongoing and it’s unclear if the prospective investors will go ahead with a deal, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Byju’s, which grappled with mounting losses after the pandemic-era boom in online tutoring petered out, is in separate talks with creditors to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2 billion loan that’s in breach of covenants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}