BYJU’s in talks to acquire US-based coding company Tynker

Indian edtech unicorn, BYJU’s is all set to make its ninth acquisition this year, as it is in late stage talks to acquire US-based coding platform for kids Tynker in a cash and stock deal, said two people aware of the discussions to Mint .

This will mark BYJU’s third acquisition in the US, which has previously acquired educational gaming company Osmo for $120 million in January 2019; and recently announced the acquisition of kids reading app Epic for $500 million.

If the deal goes through, Tynker will be BYJU’s second acquisition in the coding segment for kids, after it had acquired WhiteHat Jr in India for $300 million in August, last year.

“BYJU’s is aggressively looking to double down in the US, as it looks to derive strategic value from the market. It is charting big plans currently for ramping its presence in North America, and has started with focusing on kids learning," said an individual aware of the discussion, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Tynker provides a creative coding platform for kids in kindergarten to grade 12 (K-12) and enables them to develop programming skills. It also provides gamified learning models to help children develop coding skills.

At present, the platform claims to offer over 4,100 learning modules. Tynker also claims to have over 60 million kids using its platform across 150 countries, with 90,000 schools globally leveraging its curriculum.

At present, BYJU’s has over 100 million registered students and 6.5 million paid subscribers.

The development on Tynker’s acquisition was first reported by Moneycontrol.

BYJU’s declined to comment on Mint’s queries regarding the acquisition. Tynker could not be immediately reached out for a comment.

With BYJU’s ramping up its acquisition strategy, the company has already shelled out more than $2.2 billion to acquire edtechs in domains of upskilling, test prep and higher learning, this year.

Earlier in August, Mint reported, citing sources, that BYJU’s was in talks to raise between $1 - $1.5 billion in a new fundraise which could value the Indian edtech company at $21 billion.

BYJU's recently raised $350 million from UBS, Blackstone, Abu Dhabi state fund ADQ, Phoenix Rising, in June this year, which propelled the edtech’s valuation at $16.5 billion, making it the highest valued startup in India.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent brand of BYJU’s recently reported ₹2,380 crore income in FY’20, as compared to ₹1,305 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY'19). The company also reported a consolidated loss worth ₹262 crore in FY’20 as compared to ₹8.82 crore in FY’19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.