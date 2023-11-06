Byju's in talks to sell US unit to Joffre Capital for $400m: Report
Byju's is in talks to sell its kids' digital reading platform for $400 million to Joffre Capital Ltd, in order to raise funds to pay down a disputed $1.2 billion term loan. Other bidders, including Duolingo Inc, have also expressed interest in buying the platform.
Byju's is reportedly in advanced talks to sell its kids' digital reading platform for roughly $400 million to Joffre Capital Ltd, in an effort to relieve its financial strain, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message