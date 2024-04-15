Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan steps down

Arjun Mohan, Byju's India CEO, has resigned seven months after he was appointed to the role. The company will now be headed by founder Byju Raveendran amid mounting struggles to repay its outstanding debt, employees' salaries and vendors' dues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan," the company said in a statement on Monday. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, it added.

Following Mohan's departure, Byju's plans to streamline its operations and consolidate its businesses into three divisions that will be run by separate leaders to optimise costs, the company said. The three divisions are the learning app, online classes and tuition centres, and test prep. Raveendran, was overseeing the company's fundraising and expansion opportunities, will now head its daily operations.

The company's battle with shareholders escalated last month when a four investors — Prosus NV, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV Partners —supported by Tiger Global and Owl Ventures, moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), highlighting their concerns about Byju's $200-million rights issue, which was priced at a 99% discount to the company's peak valuation of $22 billion. This decision was one of several resolutions aimed at tackling financial mismanagement, and compliance and governance issues at Byju's.

Unable to access the $200 million it raised, the company has delayed salary payments since the start of the year and laid off more than 500 employees earlier this month.

About 1,500 employees have left the company in recent months amid the escalating crisis and doubts about its ability to remain in business. The company has also vacated its offices nationwide to cut costs, retaining only its headquarters at IBC Knowledge Park in Bengaluru, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

