Byju's insolvency case: Supreme Court issues notice, orders status quo in CoC dispute over impleadment rights

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice and mandated status quo in the dispute over the legal standing of Byju's Committee of Creditors (CoC), according to a Bar and Bench report.

"We have to hear this matter. Issue notice. Let status quo be maintained," said a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan.

The order intervenes in a complex legal battle after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruled that a CoC, though not a traditional juristic person, is competent to litigate its own name under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The status quo order means that the existing position regarding the CoC and the underlying proceedings will remain unchanged until the Supreme Court of India hears the case in detail.

What is the controversy? The controversy arises from the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the ed-tech giant, which was admitted under Section 9 of the IBC.

In August 2024, the resolution professional constituted a four-member CoC. Within 10 days, however, the CoC was reconstituted, with GLAS Trust Company LLC, which held 99.41% voting share, and Aditya Birla Capital Limited being dropped from the panel.

Both creditors challenged their exclusion before the National Company Law Tribunal and succeeded in January 2025, securing their reinstatement to the CoC. Subsequently, a suspended director of the corporate debtor filed a fresh plea seeking the removal of GLAS Trust from the CoC.

What is the CoC's demand? During these proceedings, the CoC sought to implead itself as a party, contending that the dispute directly impacted its composition and functioning. The NCLT rejected the impleadment plea, observing that the CoC did not possess the legal character and that the controversy concerned only the creditor whose membership was under challenge.

After its plea got rejected by NCLT, the CoC appealed to the NCLAT, which delivered a major ruling on the legal character of the CoC.

According to Bar and Bench, the Appellate Tribunal held that the CoC is a statutory creation and not a juristic person in the traditional sense. However, adopting a pragmatic approach, it allowed the CoC to litigate in its own name for disputes arising within the IBC framework.

At the same time, the NCLAT upheld the NCLT’s refusal to implead the CoC in the specific proceedings concerning the membership of GLAS Trust Company.

The 24 February 2026 judgement of the NCLAT's Chennai bench has now been challenged before the apex court by the CoC of Think & Learn Private Ltd, the parent company of Byju's.

Byju’s rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic when online education services were in high demand, making it one of the country's most valuable startup. However, it witnessed a sharp reversal in its fortunes after a series of legal setbacks, including alleged accounting irregularities and purported mismanagement.