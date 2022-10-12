Byju’s integrates Indian businesses, to lay off 2,500 employees

Edtech unicorn Byju’s, on Wednesday announced that it was laying off 2,500 employees in a bid to become profitable by March 2023. The company is looking to reduce the workforce over the next six months as it tries to integrate the various companies it has acquired in the recent past.
Around 5% of its 50,000-strong workforce is expected to be rationalised across product, content, media, and technology teams in a phased manner, to avoid duplication, the company said.
These redundancies will lead to cost rationalisation and help the company achieve better unit economics, and will eventually help the company prepare for its initial public offering (IPO).
Byju’s has completed the integration of its acquired companies with its core business. Toppr, Meritnation, TutorVista, Scholar, and HashLearn, which the Byju Raveendran-led firm had acquired over the last three years, have now been integrated into Byju’s India K-10 business. Aakash and Great Learning will continue to function as separate organisations, the company said in a statement.
“As a mature organisation that takes its responsibility towards investors and stakeholders seriously, we aim to ensure sustainable growth alongside strong revenue growth. These measures will help us achieve profitability in the defined time frame of March 2023," said Mrinal Mohit, chief executive, Byju’S India business.
Given that the company has been facing heat over its aggressive marketing practices leading to misselling, it has decided to have fewer feet on the street when it comes to its salesforce.
The company is expected to move a lot of selling via the online medium in order to be able to control the quality of its sales and services.
Moreover, Byju’s said that it will continue to hire across all levels and will end this financial year as a net hirer. The company plans to hire a total of 10,000 more teachers in the coming year, adding to its current strength of 20,000 teachers, it added.
Also, the Tiger Global-backed company also said that it is expanding its teams along with hiring senior leadership to further build operational strength.
“There will also be retargeting of the marketing budget towards more efficient growth. Since significant brand awareness has been created in India over the past few years, there is a scope to optimise marketing budgets locally and prioritise spending to increase brand awareness in overseas markets," the company said.
Byju’s is also reinventing its sales model to focus more on inside sales, using video calling platforms which the company believes will enhance customer experience and reduce operational costs.
Multiple inside sales hubs will now be created across India from where Byju’S sales associates will reach out to incoming leads through calls, email, and Zoom meetings. Inside sales will lead to higher customer satisfaction and lower costs, the company said.
For the financial year 2021, Byju’s posted a loss of ₹4,588 crore after delaying it for 18 months, up from ₹231.69 crore in FY20. The company’s total expenses at ₹7,027.47 crore in FY21 against ₹2,873.34 crore in FY20.