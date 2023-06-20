Byju's Layoff: Employee shares ordeal on LinkedIn, says ‘was available 24*7 but...’2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Byju's has reportedly laid off around 1,000 employees. Many affected employees have expressed their inconvenience on social media, with one former employee saying he was asked to resign immediately despite working 24/7 and being available for the company at all times.
Byju's continues to layoff employees as part of their cost cutting. On Monday the edtech company was reported to have laid off around 1,000 employees in the past few days. The latest job cuts will reportedly affect around 2% employees of the company's total workforce.
