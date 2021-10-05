Indian multinational educational technology company Byju's today announced the launch of Byju's Lab, an innovation hub to incubate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough solutions across the edtech major's ecosystem of learning products.

The company, , headquartered in Bengaluru, said that it is also looking at hiring a diverse set of candidates in the UK, the US and India.

The edtech giant said, “By assembling a powerful team of high-calibre individuals, Byju's Lab aims to make technology transparent for the user and harness it in a way that tech-enabled education can reach the largest number of people."

"Creating new jobs, Byju's Lab will create an exciting and fulfilling environment for Machine Learning (ML) and AI professionals, both experienced as well as new graduates," as per the statement.

The statement added that Byju's Lab will also help create genuine intellectual property and cutting-edge research.

“The role of online learning is not just to replicate offline classes in digital space but also to make it more interactive, engaging, and personalised," it said.

"By combining the ability of computing, technology, and data, we at Byju's Lab, want to explore the power of information and technology to create a more personalised, enhanced and democratised learning," Byju's Chief Innovation and Learning Officer Dev Roy said.

Roy also said the hub will have more than 100 resources over the next few years.

He said that as a global company, the company is looking at harnessing a global talent pool to build innovative tools and leverage new technologies to positively impact the learning experiences of children across the world.

"As we continue to grow and experiment, we will operate at the intersection of business and technology to make innovation real and relevant for our end-customers. We are looking at strengthening our team and look forward to working with bright and curious minds to transform the way children learn," he added.

Byju's raises ₹2,200 cr funding

Meanwhile, Byju's has raised about ₹2,200 crore in funding from a clutch of investors including Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, XN Exponent Holdings Ltd and others, according to regulatory documents.

Over the past few months, Byju's has raised funding from a slew of investors that has placed the edtech major among the most-valued start-ups in the country. The latest round is estimated to have pushed the company's valuation to about USD 18 billion, up from a valuation of USD 16.5 billion in June this year.

"...in order to meet further funding requirements for business expansion, the company proposes to offer and issue up to 77,174 series F compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares...at a securities premium of ₹2,85,062 under private placement...," according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The filing added that 42,095 shares were allotted to Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, while XN Exponent Holdings Ltd and Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund Series III were allotted 5,262 shares and 5,261 shares, respectively.

Verition Multi-Strategy Master Fund, MasterX Byju's Fund I and Byjus Time Capital Advisors LP were among the other participants.

Byju's is backed by marquee investors, including General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Silver Lake and Tiger Global.

The edtech space has seen strong growth globally, including in India, with the ongoing pandemic serving as an inflexion point. Many offline classes went online to ensure continuity of education while adhering to social distancing norms.

