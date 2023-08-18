comScore
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
Business News/ Companies / News/  Byju's layoff: Staffers asked to resign voluntarily after performance review, says report
Byju's has undertaken a fresh round of layoffs affecting more than 400 staffers from the mentoring and product expert division. Employees placed under performance review last month were reportedly asked to resign on August 17. The edtech startup however disputes the number of affected workers. 

