Byju's layoff: Staffers asked to resign voluntarily after performance review, says report 18 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Byju's lays off over 400 employees from mentoring and product expert division; company disputes number of affected workers.
Byju's has undertaken a fresh round of layoffs affecting more than 400 staffers from the mentoring and product expert division. Employees placed under performance review last month were reportedly asked to resign on August 17. The edtech startup however disputes the number of affected workers.