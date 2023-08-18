BYJU's has undertaken a fresh round of layoffs affecting more than 400 staffers from the mentoring and product expert division. Employees placed under performance review last month were reportedly asked to resign on August 17. The edtech startup however disputes the number of affected workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multiple current and former employees told Moneycontrol that 400 employees had been informed by HR about the layoffs on Thursday. BYJU's however insisted that this was not a cost-cutting measure and had affected around 100 people. A spokesperson told the publication that the employees were "let go with proper procedures" upon failing to "meet expectations after a performance improvement plan".

"The HR gave a call and informed employees that their email addresses will be deactivated within the next two hours and asked them to download pay slips and other important documents," the publication quoted a source to add.

According to employees, around 400 employees received an update from HR on Thursday and were "immediately asked to initiate exit on the call".

The development came mere days after BYJU's announced the appointment of former Infosys executive Richard Lobo to drive the company's human resource functions.

Once the world's most valuable edtech firm, BYJU's has faced a series of crises in recent months as its auditors quit, anti-money laundering officials searched its offices, and several directors from its board resigned. The beleaguered firm also missed yet another target date set by its creditors to amend terms of a $1.2 billion debt earlier this month. It is also facing a creditors' lawsuit against as part of the dispute.

Lawyers appearing for the Bengaluru-based company meanwhile told an US court last week that lenders had created bogus default claims tied to $1.2 billion in loans as part of a scheme to gain control of BYJU's. The fight has also prompted some investors write down their stakes in the education-technology provider.