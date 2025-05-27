Here's why Byju's learning app was delisted from Google's Playstore…

Troubled edutech unicorn Byju's learning app has been delisted from the Google Playstore for non-payment of vendor dues, according to a PTI report, citing sources.

The matter has been under works between Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, and vendor Amazon Web Services (AWS), since April 2024, it added.

Till time of writing PTI did not recieve a reply to their emailed queries from Shailendra Ajmera, Think and Learn's Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), it added.

Why was Byju's Learning app delisted from Google Playstore? “BYJU's Learning app has been delisted from Playstore because of non-payment to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides support to the app. Byju's business is now being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional who has to manage all payment-related issues as well,” a source told PTI.

A spokesperson for AWS told PTI that the company has been working with Think and Learn since April 2024, “to resolve its outstanding AWS account balance. We remain hopeful that this matter can be resolved. Separately, we are unable to comment on any actions taken by other technology providers with respect to the BYJU’S app”.

Is it available on Apple's App Store? Yes. Till time of writing, the Byju's Learning app continues to be available on Apple's App Store.

Byju's Leaning App covered mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology for classes 4-12 and social studies for classes 6–8 as well. The app also provides preparation support for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and IAS.

What about Byju's other apps? According to the sources, Byju's apps which are handled by other vendors (not AWS), are functional “as of now”. At time of writing, the Byju's Premium Leaning app and Byju's Exam Prep app were both available on Google Playstore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT) has started insolvency proceedings against Byju's on appeal by various investors, including lender-authorised agency Glas Trust.

