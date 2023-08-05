Also Friday, Aakash Educational Services — Byju’s tutoring business unit — agreed to add two independent directors to its board at the behest of creditor Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Bloomberg News reported. Davidson Kempner, which manages more than $38 billion, forced the changes in Aaksah’s board as the borrower was in breach of some covenants on a $250 million loan, according to people familiar with the deal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}