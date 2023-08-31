Byju’s, lenders postpone legal battle; aim for out-of-court solution2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:47 PM IST
The edtech company and its term loan B lenders have decided to postpone an ongoing disagreement in the US courts until 6 October
Edtech company Byju’s and its term loan B lenders have decided to postpone an ongoing disagreement in the US courts until 6 October. This extension aims to provide more time to achieve an out-of-court resolution, according to a document seen by Mint.
