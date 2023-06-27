Byju's likely in advance talks to raise $1 billion funding to prevent investors revolt: Report2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Indian ed-tech startup Byju's is reportedly in advanced talks with potential new shareholders to raise $1 billion in funding to restore investor confidence in the wake of a governance crisis. The company is also involved in legal disputes over a disputed $1.2 billion term loan.
Byju's is planning to raise $1 billion in funding to restore investors' confidence in the company after it faced a governance crisis following the exit of board members representing three global investors. The Indian ed-tech startup is likely to be in advance talks with new potential new shareholders.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×