Byju's may layoff about 3,000-3,500 workforce this month, targets to be profitable by March 2024
As per details, the firm's losses in the 2020-21 fiscal widened from ₹231.69 crore in 2019-20, and the revenues during FY21 dropped to ₹2,428 crore from ₹2,511 crore in FY20.
On account of consolidation and restructuring of the organization and settlement on a $1.2 billion loan, edtech major BYJU'S has set the target to become profitable by March 2024, reported news agency PTI citing sources.
