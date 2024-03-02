Byju’s may move court to use rights-issue funds for salary payments
Summary
- Byju’s had launched a rights issue on 27 January to raise $200 million, which concluded on 28 February, but the company has not been able to use the funds following a court order
Mumbai: Edtech company Byju's will likely move the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) next week to unlock a portion of its funds, currently in an escrow by court order, to cover salary commitments, a person with knowledge of the matter told Mint, requesting anonymity.