While the test prep startup’s founder Aakash Choudhary was paid in July, the deal could not be closed as the dues of Blackstone have not been cleared. On 14 September, co-founder Byju’s Raveendran said that the payment was stuck because of the Reserve Bank of India’s pricing guidelines, according to which an Indian entity cannot pay an overseas investor more than an entity’s fair market value. He also said that the payment of the final tranche to Blackstone will price Byju’s stake higher than its fair market value and will violate RBI’s guidelines. The final payment was due on 23 June and was deferred to September, it said in its financial statement.