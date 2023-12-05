Byju's mulling $400 million sale of Epic to tide over financial troubles: Report
Byju’s has received three offers, totalling around $400 million, for Epic. As per the current plan, the company might need to utilise about $80-100 million from this amount while allocating the rest for term loan B (TLB) lenders, as per a report
Struggling edtech company Byju's is facing significant financial difficulties, prompting consideration of using funds from the potential sale of its unit, Epic, to sustain its operations at Think & Learn, as per an Economic Times report citing multiple sources.
