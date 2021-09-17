NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant said, “Technology has played a key role in helping ensure continuity and a lot of classrooms have moved to an 'online' format. In many ways, this has catalysed the development of innovations in the education space, and it is imperative for us to reimagine education and keep pace with these innovations."

