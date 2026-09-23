Byju’s parent Think & Learn, Aakash reach settlement over rights issue before NCLT Bengaluru

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was told on Wednesday that Think & Learn Private Limited, the parent entity of Byju’s, and Aakash Educational Services Limited have resolved their dispute concerning Aakash’s rights issue, reported LiveLawBiz.

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The development was conveyed to the tribunal by Senior Advocate Abhinav Vasisht, who appeared for Think & Learn’s Resolution Professional, and Senior Advocate CK Nandakumar, representing Aakash. The matter was heard by Judicial Member Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and Technical Member Radhakrishna Sreepada.

What led to dispute? The case originated from a rights issue floated by Aakash, which Think & Learn challenged before the NCLT, alleging oppression and mismanagement. The tribunal refused to grant interim relief, with the NCLAT later upholding that decision. The Supreme Court subsequently chose not to intervene.

The proceedings later focused on Think & Learn’s participation in the rights issue. Aakash withheld shares against the first tranche subscribed by Think & Learn, citing concerns about the funds having originated from abroad. As a result, Think & Learn’s recorded stake in Aakash fell to 10.99% from its earlier 25.75%.

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The NCLAT subsequently permitted Think & Learn to participate in the second tranche to preserve its 25.75% entitlement. It also directed Aakash not to take up matters requiring a special resolution while the proceedings remained pending.

NCLT puts Byju’s K3 Education asset sale on hold amid ₹ 150 crore row Meanwhile, the NCLT a few weeks ago directed parties to maintain the status quo on assets sold by the resolution professional of Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), the parent company of debt-laden edtech firm Byju’s, from one of its subsidiaries, according to PTI.

The Bengaluru bench of the NCLT halted any further disposal of assets belonging to Byju’s K3 Education until the next hearing on September 21. The order came amid allegations that assets estimated to be worth around ₹150 crore were auctioned for approximately ₹16 crore.

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"The RP of TLPL (Think and Learn Private Limited) and the said newly impleaded Respondent are directed to maintain status quo in respect of the articles/equipment/assets auctioned under notice dated August 2, 2026, issued by the former, till next date," a two-member bench said.

The tribunal passed the order earlier this week on a petition filed by the resolution professional of Byju’s K3 Education, which is also undergoing insolvency proceedings, along with Kritikal Solutions. The petition sought protection of the assets until ownership and the proceeds from the auction could be verified.

The petitioners stated that the resolution professional of TLPL had not submitted documentary evidence establishing ownership of the auctioned articles. They also raised concerns about the successful bidder, Comprint Tech Solutions, whose registered address was reportedly located in an under-construction building that remained locked during repeated visits.

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The petitioners further submitted that at least 15 vehicles carrying the auctioned assets had already left the warehouse for Mumbai in the days preceding the proceedings.

"Since the articles worth about ₹150 crore have been auctioned for about ₹16 crore, the bidder is likely to get rid of same to save itself from being entangled in litigation," the NCLT noted in its order.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X