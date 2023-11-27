Byju’s penalized over IAS ads, set to appeal

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on edtech platform Byju’s for publishing allegedly false and misleading advertisements for its online IAS (Indian Administrative Service) coaching offering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CCPA had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue in 2022 and sent a show-cause notice to Byju’s on 24 August that year.

The authority’s order of 23 November says that Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, which offers IAS preparation under the Byju’s brand, failed to produce evidence justifying its claims of progressive increase in selection of candidates in UPSC civil services examinations (CSE), from 62 in 2013 to 295 in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the order, the CCPA has directed the company to submit ₹10 lakh as penalty and a compliance report within 15 days of the order. The company has also been directed to stop the advertisements.

Byju’s disagreed with the order. In response to a query, its spokesperson said, “We note that CCPA has levied fines on numerous education/ed-tech institutions in this matter. We respectfully disagree with the findings in the order and intend to appeal the same as we believe that the advertisements are not misleading."

“We will look to substantiate this with relevant evidence before the appellate authority," the spokesperson added. The appellate authority in this case is the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Queries sent to CCPA remained unanswered till press time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CCPA’s order, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint, was passed after a virtual hearing, where representatives of Byju’s said the institute provides some free-of-cost courses, including interview guidance and personality test for IAS.

However, the CCPA said in its order that the institute didn’t provide any data to substantiate the claim that of the 1,228 civil services vacancies filled up in 2013, 62 were students of Byju’s. The order said Byju’s IAS failed to submit any consent form and fee receipts of the selected candidates.

“So, the claims made in the advertisement are not completely substantiated. Similarly, it is evident that out of all successful candidates showcased in the impugned advertisement for the years 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, most students took a mock interview programme, which is free of cost," the CCPA order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order further said, “It is understood that mock interview is not a full-time programme and it comes into play after an aspirant has cleared both the prelims and mains examination of CSE. Thus, it is clear that none of them has studied any other courses apart from the mock interview programme that are advertised by Byju’s IAS institute."

As per the order, the institute claimed 82 successes out of 1,364 civil services hirings in 2014, and provided the data of 24 students who had enrolled with the coaching institute for mock interview test.

For 2017, out of 236 results from 1,058 vacancies, 201 students were part of a free-of-cost mock interview; 10 were enrolled for paid prelims test series; 19 were registered with paid mains test series; and six had joined paid classroom courses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the order, the CCPA stated that Byju’s IAS violated Section-2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 as it deliberately concealed important information with respect to specific courses attended by the successful candidates, to deceive and mislead consumers and make huge commercial gains. As per the order, Section-2 (28) of the Act defines misleading advertisement in relation to any product or service.

