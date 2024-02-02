Byju's postpones January salaries of employees, cites liquidity woes

Edtech company Byju's, who is grappling with liquidity issues, has delayed in disbursing employee salaries for the month of January, the management of the company told its employees in an email. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the edtech company gave assurance in December that salaries would be credited on the first day of each month, there has been a delay in the disbursement.

“There is a slight delay in salary disbursements this month because of the artificially induces crisis by these select investors," the email read.

The postponement of salary disbursement occurred shortly following the request from investors for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to address resolutions concerning governance, financial mismanagement, and compliance matters.

It further reassured its employees that the salaries would be paid in a phased manner starting today (Februrary 2) and will be completed by Monday (January 5). According to the email, founder and CEO of Byju's Raveendran has pledged his only home to ensure financial security of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the edtech firm had announced its intention to secure funding through a rights issue, aiming for a post-money valuation of $225 million. Notably, this valuation represents a staggering 99 percent decrease compared to the company's previous funding round, wherein it was valued at an impressive $22 billion.

Investors further advocated for a restructuring of the Board of Directors to ensure that it is no longer under the exclusive control of the founders of Byju's parent company, Think & Learn. Additionally, there was a call for a shift in leadership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju's, once hailed as India's most valuable startup, has encountered a series of challenges since the onset of 2022, including issues related to accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and substantial layoffs.

Over the past 12 months, the company has implemented significant workforce reductions, grappling with the dual challenges of diminishing venture capital funding and a slowdown in the demand for online learning services. Consequently, key members of its investor board have departed, citing disagreements with founder Raveendran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to these challenges, Byju's has taken steps to address some of the issues. Early investor Ranjan Pai injected additional capital, an advisory council comprising industry veterans like Mohandas Pai and Rajnish Kumar was established, and Arjun Mohan was promoted to the role of CEO. Additionally, the company is in discussions regarding the potential divestment of assets such as Great Learning and Epic.

