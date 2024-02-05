Byju's puts footballer Lionel Messi's million-dollar deal on hold: Report
BYJU's had announced in November 2022 that the company had roped in football star Lionel “Leo” Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm 'Education For All'.
Ed-Tech company Byju’s three-year deal with footballer Lionel Messi as global brand ambassador has been put on hold, reported the Economic Times on Monday. The development came a year after the company signed the deal with the footballer.
