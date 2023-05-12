Byju’s raises $250 million from Davidson Kempner as part of $1 billion round2 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 08:12 PM IST
The Bangalore-based company has been under pressure after the accounting change it brought about in reporting its financials for FY 21 that led to a massive drop in its revenue realisations and squeezed its profits out.
EdTech decacorn Byju’s has raised $250 million funding round from Davidson Kempner Capital Management, a US-based investment manager. This round is part of an ongoing $1 billion funding round that has attracted participation from both existing and new investors and will be raised at the current valuation of $22 billion, said two people with knowledge of the development.
