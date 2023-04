Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, has raised $700 million at a flat valuation of $22 billion, involving two separate deals of equity and convertible notes, according to a Financial Express report.

The much-needed capital infusion could help the edtech major stave off potential debt issues.

The report further said that the fresh funding round was led by two West Asia-based sovereign wealth funds and large private equity firms. However, a few existing investors have also participated in the round.

The company had last raised $250 million in October at the same valuation.

The company had last raised $250 million from existing investors and Qatar Investment Authority.

The company attained a valuation of $22 billion in the funding round of $800 million, announced in March 2022.

Byju's has set a target to become profitable by the end of this month.

The company retrenched 2,500 employees under the plan and hired 10,000 teachers for India and overseas.

Byju's booked a loss of ₹4,588 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 -- 19 times more than the preceding fiscal.

The losses in 2020-21 fiscal widened from ₹231.69 crore in 2019-20.

Revenues during the financial year (FY) 2021 dropped to ₹2,428 crore from ₹2,511 crore in FY20.

But in the fiscal ending March 2022, the company said revenue soared four-fold to ₹10,000 crore, but it did not reveal profit or loss numbers for that year.

Meanwhile, Byju’s, which grappled with mounting losses after the pandemic-era boom in online tutoring petered out, is in separate talks with creditors to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2 billion loan that’s in breach of covenants.

Founder Byju Raveendran — a son of teachers and a former educator himself — is now working on a turnaround plan for the group, pledging to make it profitable this year.

With agency inputs