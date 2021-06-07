Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Byju’s receives covid support funding from Breakthrough Global Foundation

Byju’s receives covid support funding from Breakthrough Global Foundation

Breakthrough Global Foundation founder Yuri Milner, a tech investor and science philanthropist, said he was proud to support covid-19 initiative of Byju’s.
1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Byju’s will utilize the foundation’s funds under its social impact initiative ‘Education for All’ to support children who have lost their families due to covid-19

BENGALURU : Edtech startup Byju’s on Monday said it has received $1 million in funding from the Breakthrough Global Foundation and Saurabh Gupta to support the company’s covid-19 initiatives in the country.

The Breakthrough Global Foundation was founded by tech investor and science philanthropist Yuri Milner and his wife Julia. Milner is also the founder of DST Global and Gupta is the managing partner of the organization. Both organizations have been actively extending support in the battle against the pandemic around the world.

DST Global is also an existing investor in Byju's.

Remote and marginalized communities in India have been hit hard by the unprecedented second wave. In an effort to provide continuity of education that is so vital for the future of the country, Byju’s will utilize the foundation’s funds under its social impact initiative "Education for All" to support children who have lost their families due to covid-19.

Milner said, “From overcoming pandemics to generating growth, India’s–and all of humanity’s–future depends on knowledge. The Breakthrough Global Foundation is proud to support covid-19 initiative of Byju’s."

“It’s hard to overstate the benefits of unleashing India’s human potential, for India and the world. Byju’s is leveraging advances in digital education technology to do just that," said Gupta.

