Edtech major Byju’s has received only a part of the loan committed by New York-based investment manager Davidson Kempner last month, a person with knowledge of the development said. The firm had committed $250 million in convertible instruments last month, which was to be repaid at the time of Aakash IPO.

According to the person, only ₹800 crore has come in so far, which is only 40% of the ₹2,400 crore ($250 million) committed. “The agreement was for the capital to arrive in tranches after certain conditions precedent or CPs are met, including the filing of the financial results for FY22," the person added.

Davidson Kempner is reviewing its lending decision to transfer the balance amount in the light of escalating crisis at Byju’s, a Bloomberg report said.

Spokespersons for Davidson Kempner did not respond to a request for comment. Byju’s declined to comment.

Last week, Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned as the auditor after six years, stating that it did not receive relevant communication from the company despite following up with five letters addressed to Byju Raveendran, the managing director of Byju’s and board members on 30 September 2022, 5 November 2022, 12 November and 24 December 2022, and a final one to Raveendran on 29 March 2023, regarding the statutory audit of 31 March 2022. Deloitte said at the time that it had not yet commenced on the FY22 audit.

Three board members of the company resigned earlier this month--GV Ravishankar of Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), Vivian Vu from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russel Dreinstock representing Prosus.

Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath and brother Riju Raveendran are now the only board members.

The company said it has appointed BDO as its new auditor and people familiar with the company said it has told investors that it will file FY 22 financial statements by September 2023 and FY 23 accounts by December 2023. Byju’s also filed its FY21 financial statement after a delay of 18 months.

Davidson Kempner, which largely makes distressed investments, agreed to extend $250 million to Byju’s in convertible debt instruments on 12 May. The repayment timelines were based on Aakash cashflows as well as the initial public offering of Aakash Educational Services.

Byju’s said in May that it expects to launch the initial public offering of Aakash Educational Services next year.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, VCCircle reported Blackstone representative on the board of Aakash Educational Services had resigned in December 2022. A nominee of the founding Chaudhry family Raj Kumar Verma also resigned this month., the report added.

The Bengaluru-based company that is touted as the most valued startup in India, last valued at $22 billion, has been battling issues on multiple fronts. The company is currently locked in a legal battle with its bondholders for the $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) availed in 2021 over breach of covenants and non-repayment of coupon.