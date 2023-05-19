BYJU'S refutes claims of hiding $500 million through US-based subsidiary BYJU Alpha2 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Ed tech giant BYJU's has refuted claims that it is hiding $500 million through it's US based company, BYJU'S Alpha
Edtech giant BYJU'S has refuted claims that it is hiding $500 million through its US-based company, BYJU'S Alpha. Terming BYJU's Alpha as a non-operative US entity with no employees, the ed-tech company called the claims made in the Delaware court ‘bewildering’.
