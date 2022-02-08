Byju's rents 43,550 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

Byju's has been steadily ramping up its office footprint in the financial capital, and has taken up office space across various micro-markets in Mumbai over the last year. It picked up a 9,500 sq-ft office at a ‘Satellite Gazebo’ in Andheri on a five-year lease, where it will be paying an annual rental of ₹1.67 crore. It leased about 3,000 sq ft in suburban Mumbai’s Glacis Tower building in Khar last year.

