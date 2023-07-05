MUMBAI : Anxious shareholders grilled the founders and the management of edtech giant Byju’s at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, seeking explanations about funds utilization, with some even demanding that founder Byju Raveendran step aside to make room for an interim chief executive officer (CEO).

According to four people aware of the development, shareholders of the online tutor pressed its leadership for pro-forma financials at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) following the exit of its long-time auditor and three external directors amid delay in financials and lawsuits in the US.

“Shareholders had called for an emergency EGM, demanding disclosure of pro-forma financials and the end use of the $910 million (part of the $1.2 billion raised via Term Loan B, or TLB), whose status is not clear in the company’s books of accounts," said one of the four people, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.

Investors of Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, which operates Byju’s, are eager to know how the company has utilized the funds raised in a $1.2 billion TLB in 2021 since they have not been getting monthly management information system (MIS) reports from the Bengaluru-based company. MIS statements offer a snapshot of the revenue, expenses, cash flow, and balance sheet, helping investors understand how the business is performing. “The company did not provide any MIS to its investors. That has also been one of the key contentions," the person added.

Aggrieved shareholders asked Byju Raveendran to explain the issues plaguing the company, the people said.

The second person said some of the shareholders suggested that Raveendran step down from the board of Byju’s till there is clarity on its financials and be replaced by an interim CEO.

“The demand was made for him to step away till the time the dust settles down on the court cases and there is clarity on the financials for the last two years (FY22 and FY23). However, since not all investors supported that idea and since the family also holds a significant stake, the decision could not be made," he said.

According to various news reports and estimates, Raveendran and his family hold a 19-24% stake in the company. The exact holding could not be ascertained.

In May, Byju’s lenders had taken the company to a US court over $500 million ‘missing’ from its US entity Byju’s Alpha and sought to take control of the US subsidiary. The origin of that dispute, too, was over the delay in Byju’s financial statements, a technical breach of covenants as per the loan agreement.

Last month, Deloitte Haskins and Sells Llp quit as auditors of Byju’s after six years of service, stating it had written five letters to managing director Raveendran and board members since September 2022 seeking information to conduct its audit work but received no response. Deloitte said it had not started work on the FY22 audit.

To add to it, the three non-promoter board members of the company also resigned in June. G.V. Ravishankar representing Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), Vivian Vu, representing Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock, representing Prosus, confirmed their exits last month, leaving Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and brother Riju Raveendran, as the only board members.

The resignations,according to the people, came after the thaw in negotiations with the bondholders and the litigation against the company filed in the US by the lenders.

“Some small shareholders are curious about the end use of the funds, and some bondholders want access to the data on the same. The promoters are not obliged to do this," a person close to Raveendran said on condition of anonymity, adding the EGM was just to update shareholders about the recent changes in the firm’s auditor and a planned “review-cum-restructuring" of the businesses. “The capital (raised via TLB) is there and is meant to be used for acquisitions. Further details cannot be disclosed at the moment, and this has been conveyed to the bondholders and shareholders," said the person.

After Deloitte resigned, Byju’s appointed BDO Consulting Pvt. Ltd as its auditor.The investors, who questioned the CFO on the status of the financial disclosures and auditing, were also briefed about the debt raise at Aakash, the chain of coaching centres it acquired from Blackstone for $1 billion.

Byju’s key shareholders either declined to comment or chose not to respond on the matter.

Spokespeople for the International Finance Corp., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Prosus Ventures and Peak XV Partners declined to comment.

Several investors, such as Blackrock and T Rowe Price, have written down the value of their investments in Byju’s. Global investment manager Prosus, too, pegged Byju’s valuation at $6 billion in November 2022 and subsequently wrote it down to below $5 billion.