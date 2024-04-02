Byju’s starts layoffs via phone calls amid financial strain: Report
The number of layoffs by Byju's in this round could be between 100 and 500 employees, the report says. Byju's had sacked more than 10,000 employees in the last two years as the embattled edtech firm battles a financial crisis.
Embattled Edtech firm Think and Learn, which owns Byju’s brand, has started another round of lay-offs via phone calls without giving the employees notice periods amid dire financial strain, Moneycontrol reported on Tuesday.
