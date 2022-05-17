Byju’s targets US acquisition, likely to bid for Chegg Inc. or 2U. Details here

The Bangalore-based company has held talks with both Santa Clara, California-based Chegg and Lanham, Maryland-based 2U and the total value of a deal could be about $2 billion, said the people, who asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations. Chegg’s market value was $2.3 billion as of Friday’s close, while 2U had a market value of $756 million and more than $1 billion in debt and other liabilities.