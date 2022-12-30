Byju’s to expand tuition centres with an eye on profitability in 2023

To meet its profitability target, Byju’s has now shifted its focus towards sustainable growth from exponential growth – a change it was expecting only to begin in 2024. “The macroeconomic changes of 2022 meant that we had to embark on the path to profitability this year itself," said Ravindran, who calls 2022 a ‘rocky year’ for the company. Failure to file FY22 results by September 2022 breached covenants for its overseas $1.2 billion term loan B, a Bloomberg report this month said