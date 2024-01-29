Byju’s to raise ₹1,663 crore through Rights issue
The proposed rights issuance by TLPL aims to fund the ongoing capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes
Amid a serious cash crunch, the board of Byju's founder Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL) announced on Monday that the company will raise $200 million ( ₹1,663 crore) by way of a rights issue to all its equity shareholders. The proposed rights issuance by TLPL aims to fund the ongoing capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes, the company said in a release.