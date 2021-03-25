Bengaluru: Byju’s is in advanced talks to raise $600-700 million in its first fund-raising round this year, that would value the edtech unicorn at close to $15 billion, said a person familiar with the development.

Bengaluru-based Byju’s is raising the money from a clutch of new investors based in US

“The deal is expected to be signed as early as next week," said the person mentioned above, asking not to be named.

A Byju’s spokesperson declined to comment.

News portal Entrackr reported this first on Thursday evening.

Byju’s raised over $1.25 billion in 2020 and was valued at $12 billion after it raised around $200 million last November from BlackRock and T Rowe Price.

“The capital will be used to mainly fund its acquisition of Aakash Educational Services," said a second person.

Byju’s is also in advanced talks to acquire smaller rival Toppr for $150-160 million as consolidation continues in India’s booming online learning sector. Both Byju’s and Toppr operate in the K-12 (Kindergarten to Class 12) learning space.

Last August, it had acquired WhiteHat Jr, an online coding school for young children for $300 million.

“Given that business momentum has not slowed down for Byju’s even beyond the pandemic, both these acquisitions will bring a lot of value to the table. Currently, Byju’s is eyeing both international expansion and strategic inorganic growth," said the second person.

Edtech companies raised $2.1 billion in 2020, the highest of all sectors, against $426 million in 2019, according to data by Venture Intelligence.

Edtech firms Byju’s and Unacademy gained significantly last year as schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and students took to online classes.

After raising multiple rounds of funding last year, both edtech companies have been on an acquisition spree, and continue to scout for strategic buyouts.

