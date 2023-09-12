Byju’s to sell Epic, Great Learning to repay $1.2 bn loan3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:08 AM IST
The sale will also help Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, which runs Byju’s, weed out businesses that it does not consider central to its long-term goals
MUMBAI : Byju’s has put up kids’ reading platform Epic and higher education platform Great Learning for sale, three people aware of the development said, as the edtech giant tries to raise money and pay off a $1.2 billion loan it raised in November 2021.
